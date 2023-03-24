Tigress Financial Increases Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Price Target to $17.00

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Tigress Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Mondee Stock Down 3.8 %

Mondee stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Mondee has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at $2,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

