Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $4.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.72.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tilray by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tilray by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

