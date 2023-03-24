Titon (LON:TON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of TON opened at GBX 70 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.65. Titon has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.35).

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

