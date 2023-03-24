Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.56.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Down 2.7 %

TOST opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Toast has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

Insider Activity

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,060,408 shares of company stock worth $20,058,152. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Toast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Toast by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Toast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.