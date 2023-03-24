Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 49,497 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 49,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $142,056.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,981,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,426,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $135,678.66.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $751,790.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Heritage Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heritage Global by 101.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

