Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 131.09% from the company’s current price.

CURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

CURV stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Torrid has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

