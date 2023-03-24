Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 131.09% from the company’s current price.
CURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.
Torrid Trading Up 1.3 %
CURV stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Torrid has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.
Torrid Company Profile
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
