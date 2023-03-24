Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Major Shareholder Sells $163,956.00 in Stock

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,200 shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $163,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,421 shares in the company, valued at $16,944,884.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,845 shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $251,432.25.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 63 shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $2,133.18.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NTG stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,341.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 57,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 65.9% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 28,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

