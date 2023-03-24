Traders Buy High Volume of CarMax Put Options (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 22,939 put options on the company. This is an increase of 85% compared to the average daily volume of 12,395 put options.

CarMax Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

