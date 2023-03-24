Traders Buy Large Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

MongoDB Trading Up 4.2 %

MDB stock opened at $220.07 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.03 and its 200-day moving average is $196.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,994 shares of company stock valued at $22,590,843 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in MongoDB by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 114,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

