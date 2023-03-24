Traders Purchase High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 39,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $30,617.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,988,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,410,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,732 shares of company stock valued at $104,429. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Doma by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Doma by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Doma by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $0.36 on Friday. Doma has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

