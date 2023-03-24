Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

KIRK opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.84. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

