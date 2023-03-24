Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 397.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,014,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $182.91 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

