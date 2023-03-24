Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Raised to Buy at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Clarkson Capital currently has $7.50 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RIG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.66.

Transocean Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $311,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 47.6% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 268.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 129.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,000,827 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 564,929 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also

