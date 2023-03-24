Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) CEO Acquires $99,717.00 in Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jean Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of Trinity Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.44%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRN. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.