Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $24.38. Trinity Industries shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 40,786 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,941.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $119,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $1,144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 44.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 80,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.