Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.50

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.50 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44.75 ($0.55), with a volume of 649268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.80 ($0.56).
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.96. The company has a market cap of £178.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.77, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 11.03.
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,333.33%.
About Triple Point Social Housing REIT
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.
