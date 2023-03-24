trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRVG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

trivago Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. trivago has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Institutional Trading of trivago

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. trivago had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth $2,418,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago

(Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

