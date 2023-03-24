Truist Financial Lowers Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $71.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.45.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

