Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Tuniu Stock Up 2.8 %

TOUR opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Tuniu by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 127,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tuniu by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tuniu by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

