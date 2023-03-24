Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,181 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 155,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $46,106.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,872.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Two Harbors Investment news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $46,106.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,872.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWO opened at $13.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

