U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.