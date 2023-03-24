UBS Group Lowers PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $100.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.80.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,449,000 after acquiring an additional 415,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after buying an additional 2,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after buying an additional 327,833 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in PDD by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after buying an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,782,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

