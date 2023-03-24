Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 135 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $151.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.