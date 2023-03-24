Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Sells $408,000.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,708.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Unifi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.73. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $18.83.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The textile maker reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.99 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Unifi

A number of brokerages have commented on UFI. CJS Securities upgraded Unifi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Unifi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

(Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.