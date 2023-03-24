United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in United Community Banks by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

