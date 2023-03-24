UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Decreased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $469.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.53.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

