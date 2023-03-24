UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $469.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $482.00 and a 200-day moving average of $509.53. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

