USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 219,747 shares.The stock last traded at $20.53 and had previously closed at $20.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on USAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

