Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Visa by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $222.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

