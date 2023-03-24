Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,376,000 after buying an additional 473,756 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after purchasing an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,978 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.