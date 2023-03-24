Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 10,700 Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

