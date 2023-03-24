Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 8,121 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 299,429 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,628,000 after buying an additional 215,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.3 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

