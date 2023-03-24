Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys 574 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.73 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

