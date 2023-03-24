Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 10,472 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.5% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.40.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $204.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

