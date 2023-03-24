Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 45,820 Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.85 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

