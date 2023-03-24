Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $218,000 Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ON were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of ON by 31.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ON by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ON by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

ONON opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $31.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.

ONON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

