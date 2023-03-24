Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $229,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $438,508,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 9,320,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after buying an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
