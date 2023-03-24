Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $229,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $438,508,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 9,320,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after buying an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $75.88.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.