Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $308.22 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

