Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Elevance Health makes up about 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,648,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,905,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $446.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $477.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.