Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 2,145 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,583,062 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 107,592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWO opened at $216.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.33. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $265.24. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

