Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $351,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. UBS Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.