Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,656,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 307,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after buying an additional 126,909 shares in the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

