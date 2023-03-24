Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Holdings Reduced by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 65,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average is $88.09. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.00.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.