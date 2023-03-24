Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $240.40 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.91 and a 200-day moving average of $226.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

