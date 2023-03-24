Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,466 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $23,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

