Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Increased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 106,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $88.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $103.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

