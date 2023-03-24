Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS) Declares $1.00 Interim Dividend

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.999 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF Stock Performance
