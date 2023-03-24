Veracity Capital LLC Buys 104 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The stock has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

