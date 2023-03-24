Veracity Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,589,000 after purchasing an additional 553,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $391,652,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $146.65 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.