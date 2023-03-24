Veracity Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $433.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.08. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

